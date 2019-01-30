Grant Williams, Admiral Schofield combine for 47 points as No. 1 Tennessee defeats South Carolina
Grant Williams, Admiral Schofield combine for 47 points as No. 1 Tennessee defeats South Carolina. The Volunteers improve to 19-1 overall and 7-0 in the SEC.
