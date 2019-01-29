Zion Williamson drops 26 points as No. 2 Duke cruises past Notre Dame
Video Details
Zion Williamson drops 26 points as No. 2 Duke cruises past Notre dame. The Blue Devils defeated the Irish 83-61.
