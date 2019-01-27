See how Jay Wright turned Villanova into ‘the best place to play college basketball’
Video Details
Villanova basketball has always been great but in the past 10 years, Jay Wright has turned the Wildcats into an elite powerhouse that's always in the hunt for a National Title.
