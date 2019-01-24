Grant Williams records career day as No. 1 Tennessee survives Vanderbilt in overtime
Grant Williams records career day as No. 1 Tennessee survives Vanderbilt in overtime. The Volunteers forward scored 41 points in the victory. Williams was 23-for-23 at the free throw line.
