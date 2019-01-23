PJ Washington’s 21-point effort helps No. 8 Kentucky get past No.22 Mississippi State
Video Details
- CBK
- Kentucky Wildcats
- Mississippi State Bulldogs
- PJ Washington
- SEC
PJ Washington scores 21-points for the No. 8 Kentucky Wildcats against the No. 22 Mississippi State Bulldogs in a lopsided victory.
