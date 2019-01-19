John Petty drops 30 but commits crucial traveling violation in Alabama’s loss to No. 3 Tennessee
John Petty was on fire against Tennessee, dropping 30 points, but was called for traveling on Alabama's final possession in a heartbreaking 71-68 loss.
