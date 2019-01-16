Sam Hauser records season high 31 points in Marquette’s win over Georgetown
Video Details
Sam Hauser records season high 31 points in Marquette's win over Georgetown. The Golden Eagles were without Markus Howard. No. 15 Marquette improves to 15-3 on the season.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618