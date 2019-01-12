Jesse Govan and Georgetown need double OT to take down Providence
Jesse Govan and Georgetown need double OT to take down Providence. The Hoyas needed a desperate buzzer beater at the end of regulation to force overtime. After surviving the first OT period, the Hoyas pulled away in the 2nd. Georgetown improves to 12-5 on the season.
