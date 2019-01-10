Markus Howard drops 53 in No. 21 Marquette’s OT win over Creighton
Markus Howard drops 53 points to help Marquette beat Creighton 106-104 in OT, making him the only D-1 player to have two 50-point games in the last 20 seasons.
