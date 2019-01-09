Jordan Bowden scores 20 points for the 2nd straight game as No. 3 Tennessee defeats Missouri
Jordan Bowden scores 20 points for the 2nd straight game as No. 3 Tennessee defeats Missouri. The Volunteers improve to 13-1 on the season.
