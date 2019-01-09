Tyler Herro and No. 18 Kentucky rally to beat Texas A&M
Tyler Herro and No. 18 Kentucky rally to beat Texas A&M. Herro scored a game-high 21 points in the win. Savion Flagg hit a last-second three pointer to make the final score 85-74 and cover the 12.5 point spread.
