Zion Williamson scores a career-high 30 points in No. 1 Duke’s win over Wake Forest
- ACC
- ACC
- CBK
- Duke Blue Devils
- Duke Blue Devils
- R.J. Barrett
- Wake Forest Demon Deacons
- Wake Forest Demon Deacons
Zion Williamson scores a career-high 30 points in No. 1 Duke's win over Wake Forest. RJ Barrett added 21 points in the 87-65 win. Duke improves to 13-1 overall.
