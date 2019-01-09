Villanova uses strong 2nd half performance to upset No. 24 St. John’s at home
Villanova uses strong 2nd half performance to upset No. 24 St. John's at home. The Wildcats defeated the Red Storm 76-71 and improve to 12-4 overall and 3-0 in the Big East.
