Max Strus and DePaul hold off Seton Hall 75-74
Video Details
Max Strus hits 5 threes to help DePaul beat Seton Hall 75-74 for the Blue Demons' first Big East win of the season.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618