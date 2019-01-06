New Mexico hands No. 6 Nevada first loss of the season in 85-58 blowout
Video Details
New Mexico takes advantage of a rough shooting night for Nevada and blows the Wolfpack out 85-58 for Nevada's first loss of the season.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618