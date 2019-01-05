No. 8 Michigan St holds off No. 14 Ohio State thanks to Cassius Winston’s 25 points
No. 8 Michigan St holds off No. 14 Ohio State thanks to Cassius Winston's 25 points. The Spartans improve to 4-0 in the Big Ten conference and 13-2 overall.
