Romeo Langford drops season-high 28 points as No. 21 Indiana defeats Illinois 73-65
Video Details
- Big Ten
- Big Ten
- CBK
- Illinois Fighting Illini
- Illinois Fighting Illini
- Indiana Hoosiers
- Indiana Hoosiers
- Romeo Langford
-
Romeo Langford's season-high 28 points help lead Indiana past Illinois 73-65, improving to 3-0 in the Big Ten.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618