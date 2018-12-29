Dayton’s Obi Toppin pulls off through-the-legs dunk in win over Georgia Southern
Video Details
- Atlantic 10
- CBK
- Dayton Flyers
- Dayton Flyers
- Georgia Southern Eagles
- Georgia Southern Eagles
- Obadiah Toppin
- Sun Belt
- Sun Belt
-
Obi Toppin pulls off an incredible dunk after getting the ball on a fast break in the second half of Dayton's win over Georgia Southern.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618