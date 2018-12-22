Markus Howard’s 45 points lead No. 20 Marquette past No. 14 Buffalo 103-85
Video Details
Markus Howard's huge game helps Marquette hand Buffalo their first loss of the season 103-85.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618