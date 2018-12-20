LeBron James former high school coach, Keith Dambrot, ejected during game against Penn State
LeBron James former high school coach, Keith Dambrot, ejected during game against Penn State. Dambrot was ejected following back-to-back technical fouls with 5.4 seconds left in the game. Duquesne lost 73-67 to Penn State.
