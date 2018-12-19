No. 14 Buffalo defeats Syracuse for the first time since 1963
No. 14 Buffalo defeats Syracuse for the first time since 1963. Buffalo's CJ Massinburg had a game-high 25 points in the win. The Bulls are one of 9 undefeated teams in Division I.
