Georgetown holds off surging Appalachian State squad
Video Details
- Appalachian State Mountaineers
- Appalachian State Mountaineers
- Big East
- CBK
- Georgetown Hoyas
- Georgetown Hoyas
- James Akinjo
- Sun Belt
- Sun Belt
-
Georgetown holds off surging Appalachian State squad. Appalachian State's Ronshad Shibazz lead all scorers with 20 points. However, the Hoyas were able to open things up in the 2nd half behind James Akinjo.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618