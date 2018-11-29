No. 7 Michigan impresses in 84-67 win over No. 11 North Carolina
Video Details
Michigan was red-hot from the field, shooting 56% for the game, as the Wolverines beat North Carolina 84-67.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618