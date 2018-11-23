No. 4 Virginia holds off surging Wisconsin team
Video Details
- ACC
- ACC
- Big Ten
- Big Ten
- CBK
- De'Andre Hunter
- Virginia Cavaliers
- Virginia Cavaliers
- Wisconsin Badgers
- Wisconsin Badgers
-
No. 4 Virginia holds off surging Wisconsin team. Sophomore De'Andre Hunter drops a team-high 20 points in the win. The Cavaliers are now 6-0 on the season.
