Chris Holtmann talks with Nick Bahe after Ohio State’s comeback win over Creighton
Video Details
Chris Holtmann tells Nick Bahe that he loved his team's mental toughness and determination in their comeback win over Creighton.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618