Georgetown Hoyas vs. Illinois Illini | FOX COLLEGE HOOPS HIGHLIGHTS
Video Details
- Big East
- Big Ten
- Big Ten
- CBK
- Georgetown Hoyas
- Georgetown Hoyas
- Illinois Fighting Illini
- Illinois Fighting Illini
-
Georgetown outlasts Illinois 88-80 in a thriller that featured 16 ties and 9 lead changes
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618