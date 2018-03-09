Villanova cruises past Marquette in the quarterfinals of the Big East Tournament
Villanova cruises past Marquette in the quarterfinals of the Big East Tournament 94-70. Mikail Bridges scores a game-high 25 points in the win. The Wildcats advance to face the winner of Butler and Seton Hall.
More College Basketball Videos
Villanova cruises past Marquette in the quarterfinals of the Big East Tournament
1 hr ago
No. 3 Xavier cruises past St. John’s 88-60 in quarterfinals of Big East Tournament
2 hours ago
Michael Porter Jr. finishes with 12 points in his return but Missouri falls to Georgia
4 hours ago
Allonzo Trier lifts Arizona past Colorado in Pac-12 Quarterfinals
4 hours ago
Collin Sexton’s buzzer-beating finger roll seals huge victory for Alabama over Texas A&M
6 hours ago
Marquette survives late surge from DePaul in the opening round of the Big East Tournament
7 hours ago
More College Basketball Videos»
20146-20149