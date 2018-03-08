Allonzo Trier lifts Arizona past Colorado in Pac-12 Quarterfinals
Allonzo Trier lifts Arizona past Colorado in Pac-12 Quarterfinals. Trier dropped 22 points and went 10/10 from the free throw line. Arizona will play the winner of UCLA and Stanford.
