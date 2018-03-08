No. 3 Xavier cruises past St. John’s 88-60 in quarterfinals of Big East Tournament
Xavier outscored St. John's 55-31 in the 2nd half of their blowout win, advancing them to the semi finals of the Big East Tournament.
More College Basketball Videos
Collin Sexton’s buzzer-beating finger roll seals huge victory for Alabama over Texas A&M
15 mins ago
No. 3 Xavier cruises past St. John's 88-60 in quarterfinals of Big East Tournament
1 hr ago
Marquette survives late surge from DePaul in the opening round of the Big East Tournament
1 hr ago
St. John’s throws down a pair of wild alley-oops against Georgetown
16 hours ago
St. John's rolls past Georgetown 88-77 in first round of Big East Tournament
19 hours ago
Things get chippy between Arizona State and Colorado after late alley-oop
21 hours ago
More College Basketball Videos»
20146-20149