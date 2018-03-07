No. 6 Gonzaga crushes BYU 74-54 to claim 6th consecutive WCC Championship

Gonzaga rattles off their 14th straight win in a 74-54 drubbing of BYU to claim the WCC Championship.

More College Basketball Videos

No. 6 Gonzaga crushes BYU 74-54 to claim 6th consecutive WCC Championship

No. 6 Gonzaga crushes BYU 74-54 to claim 6th consecutive WCC Championship

2 hours ago

Casey Jacobsen hands out Big East Oscars

Casey Jacobsen hands out Big East Oscars

1 day ago

Creighton’s Khyri Thomas talks with Nick Bahe about what makes him a lock down defender

Creighton’s Khyri Thomas talks with Nick Bahe about what makes him a lock down defender

1 day ago

No. 15 Michigan knocks off No. 8 Purdue to win 2nd straight Big Ten Championship

No. 15 Michigan knocks off No. 8 Purdue to win 2nd straight Big Ten Championship

2 days ago

Carlik Jones hits three-pointer as time expires to clinch Big South conference title for Radford

Carlik Jones hits three-pointer as time expires to clinch Big South conference title for Radford

2 days ago

No. 10 Cincinnati earns top seed in AAC tournament with dramatic win over No. 11 Wichita State

No. 10 Cincinnati earns top seed in AAC tournament with dramatic win over No. 11 Wichita State

2 days ago

More College Basketball Videos»