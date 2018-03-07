No. 6 Gonzaga crushes BYU 74-54 to claim 6th consecutive WCC Championship
Gonzaga rattles off their 14th straight win in a 74-54 drubbing of BYU to claim the WCC Championship.
More College Basketball Videos
No. 6 Gonzaga crushes BYU 74-54 to claim 6th consecutive WCC Championship
2 hours ago
Casey Jacobsen hands out Big East Oscars
1 day ago
Creighton’s Khyri Thomas talks with Nick Bahe about what makes him a lock down defender
1 day ago
No. 15 Michigan knocks off No. 8 Purdue to win 2nd straight Big Ten Championship
2 days ago
Carlik Jones hits three-pointer as time expires to clinch Big South conference title for Radford
2 days ago
No. 10 Cincinnati earns top seed in AAC tournament with dramatic win over No. 11 Wichita State
2 days ago
More College Basketball Videos»
20146-20149