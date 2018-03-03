Michigan takes down top seeded Michigan St in Big Ten Tournament
Michigan takes down top seeded Michigan St in Big Ten Tournament. The Wolverines had 5 players score in double figures. Michigan improves to 27-7 overall and advances to the Bit Ten Championship game.
