Texas avenges early season loss with overtime win against WVU
Texas avenges early season loss with overtime win against WVU. A pair of Longhorns scored a game-high 22. Texas improves to 18-13 heading into conference play.
More College Basketball Videos
No. 5 Duke shuts down No. 9 North Carolina 74-64
1 hr ago
No. 4 Villanova dominates Georgetown in regular season finale
3 hours ago
Oklahoma State completes season sweep of No. 6 Kansas with 82-64 win in Stillwater
4 hours ago
No. 8 Purdue advances to Big Ten Championship with 78-70 win over Penn State
5 hours ago
Michigan takes down top seeded Michigan St in Big Ten Tournament
7 hours ago
Texas avenges early season loss with overtime win against WVU
9 hours ago
More College Basketball Videos»
20146-20149