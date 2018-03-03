Purdue survives surging Rutgers squad at the Garden
Purdue survives surging Rutgers squad at the Garden 82-75 the final. Carsen and Vincent Edwards each scored a game-high 26-points. The Boilermakers advance in the Big Ten Tournament to face Penn State.
More College Basketball Videos
No. 5 Duke shuts down No. 9 North Carolina 74-64
2 hours ago
No. 4 Villanova dominates Georgetown in regular season finale
3 hours ago
Oklahoma State completes season sweep of No. 6 Kansas with 82-64 win in Stillwater
4 hours ago
No. 8 Purdue advances to Big Ten Championship with 78-70 win over Penn State
5 hours ago
Michigan takes down top seeded Michigan St in Big Ten Tournament
7 hours ago
Texas avenges early season loss with overtime win against WVU
9 hours ago
More College Basketball Videos»
20146-20149