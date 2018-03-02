Wisconsin’s Khalil Iverson finishes alley-oop with monster reverse dunk at Big Ten tourney

Khalil Iverson pulls off a highlight reel dunk against Michigan State in the Big Ten tournament.

ANNOUNCER: Turnover. Up top looking for the oop. Oh my goodness! How about it! Khalil Iverson on the setup from Davison! Woo! OK!

