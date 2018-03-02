Wisconsin’s Khalil Iverson finishes alley-oop with monster reverse dunk at Big Ten tourney
Khalil Iverson pulls off a highlight reel dunk against Michigan State in the Big Ten tournament.
- Big Ten
- Big Ten
- CBK
- FOX Sports Wisconsin
- FOX Sports Wisconsin - Badgers
- Khalil Iverson
- Michigan State Spartans
- Michigan State Spartans
- Wisconsin Badgers
- Wisconsin Badgers
-
Show Transcript
ANNOUNCER: Turnover. Up top looking for the oop. Oh my goodness! How about it! Khalil Iverson on the setup from Davison! Woo! OK!
