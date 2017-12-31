Show Transcript Hide Transcript

ANNOUNCER: Arguably the best player in program history.

ANNOUNCER: A little jump shot there, that plays in the advantage of Marquette.

ANNOUNCER: And both of these teams are one to push the tempo, as Heldt-- the [INAUDIBLE].

ANNOUNCER: I don't like the fact that the Marquette-- Golden Eagles possession by the Golden Eagles.

ANNOUNCER: Rowsey smartly backs it back out, as Govan was all up on him. Howard back in the ball game, teardrop over Govan.

ANNOUNCER: Both point guards scoring--

ANNOUNCER: So long and lanky.

ANNOUNCER: Absolutely. This is--

ANNOUNCER: There goes Pickett again, and he knocks it down over the top of Cain.

ANNOUNCER: And now Pickett's showing the flat--

ANNOUNCER: Converting at the percentage they're used to converting, as Sacar Anim drives to baseline, two in the same area. Now Cain drives with the left hand. Strong move by the freshman.

ANNOUNCER: One freshman scores on-- play offensively and defensively.

ANNOUNCER: The nine-man rotation that Patrick Ewing uses. Jamal Cain from the corner, and now he's got his first triple of the afternoon.

ANNOUNCER: The one thing I like about both coach-- freshmen, as you see Jamal Cain gaining confidence.

ANNOUNCER: Here comes Anim.

[CHEERING]

Monitor that as we've progressed. Tough shot inside, and the floater is knocked down by Jagan Mosley.

ANNOUNCER: Very--

ANNOUNCER: Stays in bounds, Rowsey up ahead. Howard going to drive, and before the shot there was a whistle. Drives it with the floaters. Points will come for Marcus. Rowsey driving up and over Govan.

ANNOUNCER: It's just a floater session today. If you're waiting for him to come to you, you're not going to get it. You have to approach the attacker.

ANNOUNCER: Beautiful pass, and Hauser pays it off on the other end.

ANNOUNCER: And that's what Hauser does. A classic--

ANNOUNCER: They have not trailed a game at the half all year long. This is the first time they've trailed at halftime. How do they respond? They've responded nicely so far. Up and under move by Marcus Derickson.

ANNOUNCER: And they needed that basket. Can really be an explosion guy around the basket, but he did a good job catching it in the post, getting it up quick on the brim before the defense came.

ANNOUNCER: Hauser answers on the other end with a triple.

[CHEERING]

You've got to have-- if you've got a coach who's fiery, you have to have somebody on that staff who's going to be the calm. As Rowsey rides the wind with another 3, 9-point lead for the Golden Eagles. --that all night.

ANNOUNCER: Absolutely. You'll live with a-- as you see it.

ANNOUNCER: [INAUDIBLE]. Rowsey's made three in a row, and trying to get the crowd involved. And now you've got five on three for Georgetown. Jahvon Blair finds [INAUDIBLE] and under from Kaleb Johnson.

ANNOUNCER: Excellent job by Georgetown defense.

ANNOUNCER: Just over 10 minutes to play at the Bradley Center. Defensive stop here is what Marquette's looking for. There's a 3 in the corner, Pickett, and the Hoyas right back at a 6-point.

ANNOUNCER: And it's costed them right here.

ANNOUNCER: Hauser nearly turned it over. Rowsey on the runner 3.

[CHEERING]

[WHISTLE BLOWING]

ANNOUNCER: Rowsey, that's the response.

ANNOUNCER: O-M-G. A one-man runner with the shot clock winding down.