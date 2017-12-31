Show Transcript Hide Transcript

ANNOUNCER: I think what they're doing through Cain especially is going through the learning pains of learning you're a point guard or a scoring guard, as you turn over. And once again, it's Maric, center of the floor, finding Strus. Well, he's making a good stretch five, this kid.

ANNOUNCER: I'll tell you what. [INAUDIBLE] about it after the Marquette game. Like to see his team become a better offensive rebounding team.

ANNOUNCER: Boy, [INAUDIBLE] almost walked. McCallum, not to be. Look at that by Strus. It was like he was shot out of a cannon.

ANNOUNCER: And not a body on him.

ANNOUNCER: And [INAUDIBLE]. Wow!

ANNOUNCER: They put the body on him too late.

ANNOUNCER: --pumps it from downtown. Not even close.

ANNOUNCER: And that's not the situation where he needs to shoot.

ANNOUNCER: Gates. Length of the floor. That just led to a fast break for Xavier.

ANNOUNCER: You know, what's the watchword today? And in this league, disruption.

ANNOUNCER: Absolutely.

ANNOUNCER: And that's what we've seen with DePaul right now on the defensive end.

ANNOUNCER: Maric, sweeping hook. Boy, that was [INAUDIBLE] -esque. Man.

ANNOUNCER: Strus being checked by Goodin. Quickly gets doubled and gives it up. Here's the problem-- trying to check that kid. Roberts is feeling it.

We talked about from the Xavier team. Strus, from downtown.

ANNOUNCER: Oh my goodness. Got to call a timeout.

ANNOUNCER: Here the nylon song is being played. And Xavier is stone cold from deep.

ANNOUNCER: --all afternoon. You know, he's not a real good perimeter shooter. And they're gonna flatten that defense out. And Eli Cain is taking it in. And the lead balloons to 14.

ANNOUNCER: --western in Chicago. I mean, if they made free throws, they would have won that game. There's Bluiett off the in-bound. And that ends the drought to open this half.

Now the floor's unbalanced. Numbers, Macura./ It's a 10-2 run for Xavier, and a technical on Mack outside the coaching box. Wally Rutecki wasted no time T'ing him up. He came out onto the floor. That's a point of emphasis this season.

--down by Kanter. Length of the floor for Bluiett. He beats Roberts. 55-49. Timeout.

ANNOUNCER: --some success within the first half before DePaul just went crazy.

ANNOUNCER: Poor pass by Roberts. Goodin with a good'n! And it's 60 to 55.

ANNOUNCER: [INAUDIBLE] said winning on the road have a lot-- oh, nice play.

ANNOUNCER: How about that? Hands of Velcro by Roberts.

--the iron by Gates. Not a good look. Kanter killed it!

Macura with a long rebound. Kanter can do it yet again!

Macura, beautiful pass! That was a laser to O'Mara.

ANNOUNCER: Roberts has to come get it in my opinion. He's there on the right side.

ANNOUNCER: Strus from downtown. The nylon song! 73-72.

Lost in on the way up. Great defensive by Xavier. And there's Macura with another steal! A pilfer and a slam! 75-72. Leitao wants a timeout. And he gets it. When you absolutely have to have it--

Xavier escapes and moves to 14 and 1. It's a happy birthday, number 48, and a 200th win for Chris Mack.

ANNOUNCER: Chris, heck of a way to earn a birthday present and 200 wins.

ANNOUNCER: Yeah, we didn't play with the energy we needed to in the first half and got behind. You get behind in this league, it's not easy catching up. But I give our crowd a lot of credit. Obviously, our guys gutted it out. But our crowd has been phenomenal all year. They wouldn't let us lose. And every night in this league is a war. And hopefully our players learn that today. They've got a heck of a team.

ANNOUNCER: Well, down the stretch, obviously, your guys were able to execute and really disrupt them the way they disrupted you early in the game. What was the strategy going down the last few minutes?

ANNOUNCER: Well, you know, I don't know why it's happening. But our first halves this year has been-- at least the last four or five games-- 12, 13 turnovers, and then we flip the script in the second half. But in order for us to be a better team and a more complete team, we're going to take care of the ball better earlier on. I thought our offensive inefficiency and dysfunction led to them getting, you know, the offense that they did. And we got to be much better on the offensive end here, and we will be.

ANNOUNCER: Final question on your birthday. Which one of your daughters was the one who ran out to greet you? I think that was Lainee first, and then Hailee followed it up. It's a heck of a birthday present right there.

ANNOUNCER: Absolutely. Congratulations. We'll see you down the road.

ANNOUNCER: Thanks.