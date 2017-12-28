Butler defeats Georgetown in double overtime 91-89

The Butler Bulldogs made a stunning comeback against the Georgetown Hoyas in a double overtime game 91-89.

More College Basketball Videos

Xavier keeps Marquette at bay 91-87

Xavier keeps Marquette at bay 91-87

1 hr ago

Butler defeats Georgetown in double overtime 91-89

Butler defeats Georgetown in double overtime 91-89

3 hours ago

Aaron Holiday scored 20 points in UCLA’s upset victory over the No. 7 Kentucky Wildcats, 83-75

Aaron Holiday scored 20 points in UCLA’s upset victory over the No. 7 Kentucky Wildcats, 83-75

4 days ago

No. 5 UNC rebounds after stunning upset, Tarheels defeat Ohio State 86-72

No. 5 UNC rebounds after stunning upset, Tarheels defeat Ohio State 86-72

4 days ago

No. 23 Seton Hall ends non-conference schedule with 74-62 win over Manhattan

No. 23 Seton Hall ends non-conference schedule with 74-62 win over Manhattan

4 days ago

Georgetown demolishes Alabama A&M 89-49

Georgetown demolishes Alabama A&M 89-49

4 days ago

More College Basketball Videos»