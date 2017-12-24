Aaron Holiday scored 20 points in UCLA’s upset victory over the No. 7 Kentucky Wildcats, 83-75

Aaron Holiday's 20-point performance led the UCLA Bruins to upset the No. 7 Kentucky Wildcats, 83-75.

