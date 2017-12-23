Show Transcript Hide Transcript

ANNOUNCER 1: Williams trying to get it into Paulicap-- knocked away and stolen by Rodriguez. Desi rocks the rim!

ANNOUNCER 2: Seton Hall just after you on the defensive end. He was vertical on that play, but still had his hands up. That was an excellent job, being able to shoot over those extended arms.

ANNOUNCER 1: Here's Khadeen Carrington. He went six for six against Wagner on Wednesday, and he continues the hot streak from distance.

ANNOUNCER 2: How far was he?

ANNOUNCER 1: There, 107 wins-- he's lead them to back-to-back MAC championships and appearances in the NCAA tournament. There's a three. And it's up and good by Calvin Crawford.

ANNOUNCER 2: Excellent offensive rebound-- a big part because of his anticipation, but also just the energy after it.

ANNOUNCER 1: Crawford for three-- that's strong. And the bank is open. Listen, it's only noon. The banks are open here on Saturday.

ANNOUNCER 2: It's a Saturday!

[LAUGHTER]

ANNOUNCER 2: He'll take it. He'll take it. Such a consistent player from the arc for this Seton Hall team.

ANNOUNCER 1: Steal by Powell-- and gets it! Myles Powell has gone off, and the Jaspers have called a timeout.

ANNOUNCER 2: How do you like that? Feeling it from the three-point line with a beautiful shot and also active on the defensive end-- points from both ends of the floor.

ANNOUNCER 1: Here's Crawford, blocked by Rodriguez. Powell. That's hard to defend.

ANNOUNCER 2: --and then a quick push ahead.

ANNOUNCER 1: Williams misses-- Waterman hacked. And Waterman and Delgado get tied up-- as things get a little physical underneath the basket. Another look here. See Waterman grab the board initially. There's Powell over the top, and Delgado, and Waterman. So it looks like Myles Powell is being escorted out. It looks like he's being ejected. And that's probably because, as we showed-- him coming over the top.

ANNOUNCER 2: Yep.

ANNOUNCER 1: And then Williams is leaving as well. He's leaving the court.

ANNOUNCER 2: But he's just a freshman. He can jump. He's really earned his spot of getting into this rotation.

ANNOUNCER 1: There's a three by Walker Jr. Walker breaks the press. Carrington inside, look how deep-- oh my goodness. Delgado. And the Pirates get five players in double figures-- Delgado, Rodriguez, Powell, Carrington-- highlighted by Angel Delgado. Delgado with 15 points, 18 rebounds. He now has nine double-doubles on the season and a career 59 double-doubles. It is the 28th straight non-conference home victory for Seton Hall. They win it 74-62 over Manhattan. Thanks everyone. Have a Merry Christmas.