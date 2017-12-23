Show Transcript Hide Transcript

ANNOUNCER 1: So Digby a little bit tired, but they've got pep in their next step.

ANNOUNCER 2: Govan is fouled, and he's going to get a free throw. Mohamed Sherif with the foul for Alabama A&M. Georgetown has reopened their lead. It's back to six. A little pick and roll, and a kick out. Long three, and it goes. That's Evan Wiley, who's good three-point shooter.

ANNOUNCER 1: --maybe smaller. That's why Georgetown has to have confidence. When they shoot the ball, there's really guys there on that A&M team that can challenge.

ANNOUNCER 2: Oh, look at that. That's Reeder coming in hot-- with the rebound, and the putback, and the contact. And he's got a shot at what could be a spectacular three-point play.

ANNOUNCER 1: Yeah, Jalen Reeder, a transfer, and he has done a terrific job of providing the spark of energy for this team. --legal guarding position, and that's what happened there. If you're gonna take it, you've got to take it.

ANNOUNCER 2: Kaleb Johnson sits down. Corner three-- and it's Blair. And the bench right now for Georgetown is sparkling. Jahvon Blair, Jagan Mosley, Trey Dickerson-- all getting good minutes. --ballgame in which Georgetown had a lead-- a significant lead in that ballgame-- couldn't hold it. Steal there! This is Antwan Walker. And Walker got the steal. Nice touch by Trey Dickerson.

ANNOUNCER 1: Cutting off the ball handler, utilizing that sideline as an extra defender.

ANNOUNCER 2: Kaleb Johnson-- and that's a three.

ANNOUNCER 1: You know, you talk about Syracuse-- they lost to St. Bonaventure the other night-- not to say that St. Bonaventure is not a good team. They got a big win against Maryland earlier this year as well. But nevertheless-- --and that would include a national championship in 1984.

ANNOUNCER 2: Oh! That's a big moment for Mohamed Sherif. And Georgetown stretches the lead now to 30.

ANNOUNCER 1: A little weave outside.

ANNOUNCER 2: Johnson got inside, couldn't finish-- cleaned up Mosley. Blair-- and a nifty, nifty reverse. Trey Dickerson.

ANNOUNCER 1: Yeah, especially when you're the overwhelming favorite. You never know what's going to happen. But obviously, Georgetown, after the first six, eight minutes, decided to play the kind of basketball they were expected to play against this A&M team. And for Alabama A&M, now they can go back, get themselves prepared-- kind of relive the experiences they had over those first 13 games and utilize them in a positive manner, they hope.

- What'd you learn about your team over the course of the non-conference before you start Big East play against Butler?

- I think we got real comfortable with each other, executing a new offense under Coach Ewing and all that. So I think we got comfortable with playing with each other, and trying to execute his game plan every game. And I think we're going hard every game. We're ready for conference.

- Early in the game, it looked as though you were trying to let the game come to you. It started a little bit slowly, but then you started to pick it up. What did coach say to you at halftime?

JESSIE GOVAN: He didn't really say nothing. He told me just keep playing my game. And my teammates were looking for me. I was just trying to get on the offensive glass and really be aggressive. And that was working, especially early in the first half. So I think we played well.

ANNOUNCER 2: Jessie, Georgetown has a great tradition of big men and talented big men. And you are playing for one of those in Patrick Ewing. What has Patrick taught you just in the three months that you've been around him in terms of practice and games?

- Yeah, he's taught me go hard in every possession. Play every possession like it's my last. But he's telling all the guys that, you know what I mean? And I think each game, we're going have x factors that come up in a big way. And I think Antwan Walker today was real big. He came off the bench and provided with a real big spark-- you know, offensive rebounding, finishing and defending real well. So he played real good today for a freshman. He stepped up. I'm proud of him.

- OK, looking forward, obviously, people have criticized your scheduling and thinking you guys haven't played that tough a team maybe except for Syracuse. Now that the Big East is right around the corner, how do you feel about your team's chances? Is the confidence there? Are you guys ready to go out and put it out there?

- Yeah, I feel good about it. We're going to go into every game trying to go 1-0. That's our main goal. So we've got Butler on the 27th when we come back from the Christmas break. So we're going to try to start conference play right. We'll be 1-0 after that.

- Enjoy your break. I know it's a short one. Yeah. And I know coach lectured you that it didn't start until game ended.

- Yeah.

- So break starts now.

- It's ended, so now you can relax.