Show Transcript Hide Transcript

ANNOUNCER 1: Wright-Foreman, he is a bona fide scorer. Look at that. Lovely left knocks it down.

ANNOUNCER 2: Well, he's a big time scorer, and he has the green light.

ANNOUNCER 1: Booth a pull up from distance, got it.

ANNOUNCER 2: Well, that's his game. He likes that ball screen in.

ANNOUNCER 1: And Eric Paschall for the Wildcats, before the Pride. Here's a three up and good.

ANNOUNCER 2: And they want him shooting threes.

ANNOUNCER 1: And the drive rejected by Miguel Bridges. Here comes Brunson. Eurostep and one. They give it to Paschall, working on that right block. In the middle, just big boy basketball.

ANNOUNCER 2: That's exactly what it is. A grown man move is what I call it.

ANNOUNCER 1: That jumper no good by Buie. [INAUDIBLE] jump and [INAUDIBLE] that one to DiVincenzo.

ANNOUNCER 2: Perfect pass.

ANNOUNCER 1: Booth open look for 3. Got it at the buzzer.

ANNOUNCER 2: And that's what you call pristine execution. That was a play call. They had three or four options. Booth was wide open as he drifted to the wing. Perfect pass by Donte DiVincenzo. It starts with the pass, and then the catch and release by Booth, who knows how to send his team into the half with momentum.

ANNOUNCER 1: To Paschall. They kick out to Brunson. And he knocks down the three. Jalen Brunson shoots over 50% from distance.

DiVincenzo for three. The Big Ragu. knocks it down. And so VIllanova will walk away with a 24 point victory. They're now 12-0. The Pride will fall to 7-5.

Final score 95-71 Villanova. Happy holidays, everyone. We're going to send you to Rob Stone in Los Angeles right after this.