ANNOUNCER 1: Foster, good pump fake. Shot clock down to seven. Ball deflected.

Gets out to Bouyea, underneath McCarthy. And McCarthy able to put it in. A good find by JaMaree Bouyea.

ANNOUNCER 2: And he is a spectacular athlete, Eric Williams.

ANNOUNCER 1: Williams underneath. Good pass for the dunk by by Jordan Robinson. A 6-0 run here by the Dukes of Duquesne.

ANNOUNCER 2: Everything in the paint for San Francisco thus far.

ANNOUNCER 1: Robinson against McCarthy. Fading away, difficult shot. Duquesne is now eight of their last nine from the floor.

And see Eric Williams just put his hands on his head, making sure he didn't pick up his third foul. Jurkatamm for three again. Back to back threes for Taavi Jurkatamm, and it's a three point game.

A rare mistake offensively for Matt McCarthy in this game. Lewis step back for three, got it. He's starting to heat up. 19 for Mike Lewis II.

Doesn't have numbers. This means he might pull up, or not. Goes to the hoop.

Comes up short. Renfro with the rebound. Here comes Ferrari.

ANNOUNCER 2: He's got to pull this one out.

ANNOUNCER 1: Bounce pass from Renfro. Leaves it all for McCarthy off the backboard. Beautiful interior passing.

And that looked easy, but that to-- Boum against Tarin Smith. Ferrari for three, got it. And all of a sudden, it's a two point game with under six to go.

McCarthy, bounce pass, underneath Renfro. And San Francisco back up by one. Smith took the bump and the finish. A chance for a three point play for Tarin Smith, the Nebraska transfer.

Foster, Boum tries to pass to McCarthy. Turns it over. Up ahead for Williams. And a time out taken There are two players down.