- Throws it over to Bullock, and gets it back.

- Solid job by the undersized Langford defending the post down low in the paint.

- Bullock, nice fake. Uses the glass. And draws the foul, and will go to the line.

- All injuries and chemistry issues because of Ed Cooley having to use so many different lineups these first two months of the season, Rich, aside--

- Down low, Young doing a nice job of establishing position. And an easy two.

- Mario Masatovic, his first points of the night. 23-14, the Friars now in front. Bullock steps into one and hits.

Going right at the big fella, Kalif Young.

- Crafty.

- At the other end, this is becoming a battle here. Bullock finds the seam, scored, and the foul.

- Lopez isn't getting enough help on the interior, on missed shots. Here's Lopez-- a little too strong. And that's good hustle.

- Radz tried, but the outstretched arms of Bullock was able to snare that one. Lindsey, again, from three. Back-to-back threes for Jalen Lindsey! He has 11. And quickly, Anthony Latina calls for time.

- Besides lay-up and dunks, two ways the Friars going to burn you in transition-- Rodney Bullock with trailing threes at the top, and Jalen Lindsey sprinting up the sideline.

- Nice pass! Off the reverse from the feed from Matasovic. Test

- He has eight. And quickly, we have a timeout.

- But to no avail. It doesn't help on the scoreboard. 16 point lead for the Friars. It's been a solid second half, though, for the Pioneers.

- Look at Bullock out there, guarding the little guy, Owen.

- Lindsey with the rebound. Edwards for Jackson. Beautifully done, as those two connect on the alley-oop.

Jackson for three. He's feeling it.

- --here to enjoy the holidays. And then it truly begins.

- Thursday at St. Johns. And a nice pass by Hoehn for Robinson. And Robinson with a terrific night off the bench. He has rarely played this season. And so far tonight with nine points off the bench. This is the closest this game has been this half, right now. A 12-0 run.

- Chris Mullins' team's playing really well at Carneseca. Very, very well. In Queens right now, they have shot blocking, they have guard play.

- Jackson puts an exclamation point on his terrific night. 17 points! And the steal by Edwards. And now, they'll just dribble it out. Edwards picked up his dribble, he needs some help. As Jackson brings it across, and the final seconds tick away. As Ed Cooley and the Providence Friars go to 9-4.

- Well first of all, I'm happy we got the win. You know, we're banged up. Out of conference, I thought we played well in some games. We're not very consistent defensively right now. I'm just happy we're able to get back on the winning side. And more importantly, I'm happy to say hello to my guys out in the studio all day. How are you guys doing? I mean, I'm happy to see you guys. Merry Christmas. Hey, every win is a great win.