- Yeah, the battle of the dog. The Butler Bulldogs and the Leathernecks of Western Illinois.

- He has gone to the bench, and Jalen Morgan has come in to replace him as Kelan Martin can't get the bucket down, but is going to have another offensive rebound. And Jorgensen knocks down the triple.

- Credit Nate Fowler, once again, for being active on the offensive backboard. Doesn't get the rebound. Does get the tip out, to create a second chance opportunity.

- The top 30 in field goal percentage defense. Which tells you they can get it done on both ends of the floor. Nice defense and a blocked shot by Aaron Thompson. And now Kamar Baldwin in transition. Oh, Butler is feeling it tonight. Butler for of four from beyond the arc to start this game. Gilbeck picked up a foul earlier. They've got to be real careful about making sure he doesn't pick up a second if you're Coach Billy Wright. Kelan Martin. Butler has the touch tonight, as Martin now has three three pointers. Misses badly. Baldwin to Kelan Martin draws contact and count it. Just overpowering the defenders.

- It's w hen you say two words, Vince. Wade Broom.

- Fowler with good position inside. He couldn't get up an attempt. Kelan Martin spins into the paint, needs some help. Fowler is there from the perimeter this time. Inside, outside. No problem for the big fella.

- That's why he's such a skilled player, because with his size, he can do a lot.

- Oh, [INAUDIBLE] with the steal and finish! That's a double double for Fowler, and then, comes up with the steal. Baldwin for Kelan! Martin's got 20. It was no contest tonight. The Butler Bulldogs move their record to 8 and 0 at home.