Show Transcript Hide Transcript

- It's non conference action between the Golden Eagles of Marquette and the American University Eagles.

- I've got to sign up for your class. Gonna audit that thing.

- Here's Theo John. Rattles the rim. Good feed from Marcus Howard.

- Showing some love to the big fella, the freshman Theo Jock.

- Elliott makes the extra pass, Hauser wide open. Froling trying to get position down low. There's Hauser. Knocks down another one.

- Trying to find guys to step up and play in their absence.

- Hauser on a great touch by Froling. Hauser with 13. Nelson. And Hauser pulls down another rebound. That's his third up ahead. Sacar Anim! Rowsey, ball fake. Let them fly right on by, and pour it in!

- Very good shot fake, one dribble pull up, dangerous Rowsey.

- And just a bad pass that time. Up ahead, Sacar Anim, four on two, Anim with a right hand. And a chance for a three point play for Sacar!

- Very good job by the Golden Eagles, defense creating offense. Getting it up to Anim where he's best scoring in transition.

- Well our final score, 92-51.

- Well, you know, obviously, I think our non conference has prepared as well for Big East play. But as Coach [INAUDIBLE] knows, Big East play is a completely different animal. And we've got a very young team. We've got one senior, one junior, and 10 underclassmen. And we've got a top 10 Xavier team coming in here. I think we've made some strides on the defensive end. But certainly we have a ways to go there. Offensively, when we move the ball and share the ball, we're a very effective offensive team. But in order to win in the Big East games, you've got to put both ends of the floor together. And that's really my biggest concern.