ANNOUNCER 1: Down to eight, Murphy [INTERPOSING VOICES] left open. It's Hoover for three, and he gets it to fall.

ANNOUNCER 2: What a pass. That's why you can't help.

ANNOUNCER 1: 7:40 left to go for North Carolina trying to get back against Wofford. What's got to be the game plan for Roy Williams?

ANNOUNCER 2: Well, he's got to figure out the zone. Wofford comes out in his zone. First time we have seen the 2-3 zone tonight. And a nice adjustment by North Carolina. Tough shot there by Luke Maye.

ANNOUNCER 1: 25 points for Fletcher Magee, the junior out of Orlando, Florida. And how about Berry with the answer for the Tar Heels? Rattle off a 9-0 run to beat the [INAUDIBLE]. Magee taking it to Maye and winning the battle.

ANNOUNCER 2: You got to allow Barry to create.

ANNOUNCER 1: Maye with a chance. Back ironed it. There's Brooks, and they'll reach him by Maye. Extends the lead to 4 for Wofford. And maybe just knocked out the biggest free throws of his life.

ANNOUNCER 2: Wow!

ANNOUNCER 1: I mean you talk about pressure. Lost by 20 here and tonight, they orchestrate one of the biggest upsets of the college basketball season knocking off the defending champs in North Carolina in Chapel Hill.

ANNOUNCER 2: What a moment. What a win.