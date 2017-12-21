Show Transcript Hide Transcript

ANNOUNCER 1: Shot clock down to five. Span puts it on the floor. Goes behind his back with the long jump shot that will not go.

And Foster one hands to Khyri Thomas. Corner goes to Mintz. Back to Thomas for three.

ANNOUNCER 2: Well, long shots can mean long rebounds, which can springboard Creighton into transition.

ANNOUNCER 1: There is a great example of it.

ANNOUNCER 2: Yeah, an unselfish mantra permeates throughout this ballclub. And it leads to a lot of high percentage looks.

ANNOUNCER 1: Ramel Thompkins, number four, throws it away. Taken by Foster. And he takes it all the way up and in. He's a strong guard.

That's a long distance three that's no good. Sealed off by Alexander.

Ballock, got it.

ANNOUNCER 2: Now, that is an awesome sequence from Tyshon Alexander. You said it. It started with the great block out. Then a nice little threading of the needle, left-handed bounce pass from Alexander. That was gorgeous.

ANNOUNCER 1: Averages over 14 points per game. Foster. This is almost like a pickup game.

ANNOUNCER 2: This is amazing.

ANNOUNCER 1: Wide open three by Kaleb Joseph.

He only played in a few games last year before a micro-fracture injury surgery that he had. And Martin Krampelj drains a three from outside.

ANNOUNCER 2: Because the floor is so spread, you're going to have room to operate when you get it into the post.

ANNOUNCER 1: Ballock, from long distance. That is the 12th three-pointer made in 19 attempts by Creighton tonight.