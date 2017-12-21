Show Transcript Hide Transcript

NARRATOR 1: Four year starter for the Seahawks. JoJo Cooper. Delgado powers his way in. Delgado, and hand off to Khadeen Carrington. He'll pull from distance-- got him. Seton Hall has so many options off their high ball screen. Playing an awful lot of minutes with each other over the years. In sync, with drive. No. Rebound by Sanogo. Rodriguez inside. Delgado kicks it out. Carrington three. Yes. He's got six. He's averaging 19 a game. That's sixth in the Big East in scoring right now. Carrington, he can certainly fill it up once he's hot, and he is hot now. He's got nine. All of them from distance. Carrington, and they call a block. Count the busted for Khadeen Carrington, who's got now 11. Cooper was the NEC player of the week, last week at 19.7 rebounds, 11 assists against Ryder. Here he comes again! Lays it up-- it in! And we'll go to the line. He's got 10 with an opportunity to complete a 3-point play. Bringing it in the scoring column. Known for his assist-to-turnover ratio just as much, but-- how about that? Sanogo on the pogo stick.

Desi Rodriguez back in. Catch it, and lays it in, and we'll go to the line. Turn over. Mamu, the freshman, dunks it home. Inside, once again to Delgado. Misses the turnaround. Real quick he's gonna kick it out. Here's Plummer, from 3. It's good. The lead is now 8. Big fella showing a little ball handling in the back court there. And Desi from 3. Here's Liggeons. The drive-- rejected by Nzei. See what we got here as we begin the second half-- Carrington and he is still hot.

NARRATOR 2: I mean that was-- 17 now, then. Well the Pirates are at their best, offensively, in a half court when that ball goes from one side of the floor to the other, and they have action with a ball screen at the end. Right now they're picking quick contested jumpers.

NARRATOR 1: There's the freshman again! Jackson knocks down the 3. More credit to Seahawks. This team continues to battle. Almost a steal by Cooper. And another one. Carrington sticks the 3. He's got 20 now. And he sees some of those crafty scoring skills. Myles Powell! He's got 16. His nickname is Cheese. That was Limburger, because that was funky. What I like is that even when this game got ugly-- I'm seeing a lot of turnovers and wild play like that. That Kevin Willard's guys are still able to shoot the basketball well during lots and lots of stretches. Five players in double figures. A double-double for Angel Delgado. Seton Hall wins at 89-68.

REPORTER: Yeah. We had a couple tough days. Just, you know, obviously having a hard loss at Rutgers on the road. And, we're a little disappointed in the way we played in the second half, and although our guys came back with good focus, good defensive intensity and kind of got back after it. And, really got our focus back on-- you know, we knew we had about eight days going to the Big ECs and we wanted to have a good week, this week, and a good couple of days headed into the Crayton game.