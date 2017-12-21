Show Transcript Hide Transcript

ANNOUNCER 1: Smart penetrates, the shot from the perimeter no good. Didn't hit the rim, shot clock didn't recycle. Still 15 to shoot. Same spot, much better by Smart.

ANNOUNCER 2: Nice penetration by Woolridge for the drive and kick.

ANNOUNCER 1: Woolridge gets the high screen on the switch, momentarily picked up by Govan and he takes it right to the rim.

ANNOUNCER 2: Great patience by Woolridge. Oh, there's a steal in the back court and another turnover-- costly turnover-- by the Hoyas. Pat Ewing not happy about that.

Another one of these shooters from the perimeter. This is a perimeter-oriented team.

Woolridge, again, a defensive pest with this second steal. Causing havoc.

ANNOUNCER 1: And Lawson kisses it off the glass and just like that, the Mean Green ups the lead to 7.

He could play a heck of a zone. Patrick Ewing was-- he was entertaining us before the game talking about how different zones are in college and the NBA. He says, college-- they just stay there. They never move. Wild shot, and they're going to count it by Kaleb Johnson-- and one.

ANNOUNCER 2: Well, early on Kaleb Johnson is starting to assert himself off the drive from Pickett who does a good job with the hesitation and getting to the rim-- just doesn't finish-- but Johnson, one of the more athletic wings on this Georgetown team asserting himself in his junior year as the third leading scorer.

He's been very impressive with his effort on the glass, as Pickett continues to assert himself. The freshman--

Got to be excited to be able to play and make a big shot like that in front of his folks.

ANNOUNCER 1: Blair knocks down the 3 responding for the Hoyas.

Here's the kick out to Holston for the 3 and a 4-point Mean Green lead.

ANNOUNCER 2: Which means Govan may have to step out a little bit. But he has to be more aggressive than he has been.

ANNOUNCER 1: Temara, with a hand in his face, buries his second 3 of the night.

ANNOUNCER 2: Well, that's his game. He wants to stretch the floor.

ANNOUNCER 1: Derrickson buries the 3. Nobody had a hand in his face.

Again, keep in mind, Georgetown averages 81. points per game. They're sitting on 41 with five minutes to go. Dickerson with another wide-open 3. So how long do you let him do that before you start contesting him?

ANNOUNCER 2: On the offensive end and also defensively, especially in ball screens how he wants the bigs to guard.

ANNOUNCER 1: I don't know if he talked Govan out of blocked shots. If he did, Govan's a quick study. It results in the run out by Mulmore. All started with the blocked shot by Govan at the other end.

Inside the eight-minute mark, the Hoyas lead it by 8. They trailed by as many as 7. Temara, very comfortable from 3-point range. Quick timeout after the made 3 by North Texas.

Off the miss, here comes Woolridge. Hoyas with their biggest lead of the night at 9. Temara in traffic and it's swatted away by Pickett. Temara stuck with it and Govan comes away with the rebound.

ANNOUNCER 2: Govan's length certainly was a factor there in Temara not being able to finish.

ANNOUNCER 1: Mosley from one end to the other and one.

ANNOUNCER 2: And that's when Mosely's at his best. When the defence is on his heels, he attacks.

ANNOUNCER 1: So the Hoyas, who won their first eight for the first time in seven years, then lost their first game of the year in overtime to old former Big East rival Syracuse on Saturday bounce back, overcoming a 7-point first half deficit to win this one by 12 and up their record to 9 and 1.

ANNOUNCER 2: A solid win for Georgetown and they continue to build their resume. And rebounding off of a loss to Syracuse, they took care of the basketball better. And their leaders did what they had to do, particularly, Govan with another strong game down low.