Arizona State stuns No. 15 Xavier 102-86
Tra Holder scores 40 points in Arizona State's 102-86 upset of Xavier.
More College Basketball Videos
Kansas State holds off George Washington 67-59
1 hr ago
Arizona State stuns No. 15 Xavier 102-86
4 hours ago
Trevon Bluiett scores 20 in No. 15 Xavier's victory over George Washington
12 hours ago
Kodi Justice's 28 points lifts Arizona State to a narrow 92-90 victory over the Kansas State Wildcats
12 hours ago
No. 15 Xavier wins big over Hampton 96-60
3 days ago
St.John's blows out Molloy 71-43
3 days ago
More College Basketball Videos»
20146-20149