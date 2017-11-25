Arizona State stuns No. 15 Xavier 102-86

Tra Holder scores 40 points in Arizona State's 102-86 upset of Xavier.

More College Basketball Videos

Kansas State holds off George Washington 67-59

Kansas State holds off George Washington 67-59

1 hr ago

Arizona State stuns No. 15 Xavier 102-86

Arizona State stuns No. 15 Xavier 102-86

4 hours ago

Trevon Bluiett scores 20 in No. 15 Xavier's victory over George Washington

Trevon Bluiett scores 20 in No. 15 Xavier's victory over George Washington

12 hours ago

Kodi Justice's 28 points lifts Arizona State to a narrow 92-90 victory over the Kansas State Wildcats

Kodi Justice's 28 points lifts Arizona State to a narrow 92-90 victory over the Kansas State Wildcats

12 hours ago

No. 15 Xavier wins big over Hampton 96-60

No. 15 Xavier wins big over Hampton 96-60

3 days ago

St.John's blows out Molloy 71-43

St.John's blows out Molloy 71-43

3 days ago

More College Basketball Videos»